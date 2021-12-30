ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach police searching for person involved in laundry room fire at hotel

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person involved in a “suspicious fire” on Sunday at a local hotel.

The fire happened at about midnight in the laundry room at the Montego Inn, located at 1307 S. Ocean Blvd., according to a social media post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 918-1382, or at (843) 918-1486, and reference report number 21-023051.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

