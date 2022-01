At long last, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally introducing some of the most beloved characters from the web of Marvel shows on Netflix. Charlie Cox is reprising his role as Daredevil in the MCU, and the final two episodes of Hawkeye brought Vincent D'Onofrio's terrifying Kingpin into the fold. Fans have been asking for more of these character — played by these specific actors — for quite a while now. Cox, D'Onofrio, and many other actors from the Netflix franchise have been open about the fact that they'd love to reprise their roles, and that they were simply waiting on a call from Marvel Studios. When D'Onofrio's phone finally rang, Kevin Feige was on the other end, personally inviting him into the franchise.

