Struggling to Breathe: Nebraskans’ Care Delayed as COVID-19 Strains Lincoln Hospital. The horror of The List is simple. It’s proof that one of the biggest, best hospitals in Nebraska is being forced to ration medical care — unable to admit very sick patients it would normally admit — because its emergency rooms, regular rooms, intensive-care rooms, makeshift overflow rooms, waiting rooms and even hallways are packed with coronavirus patients.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO