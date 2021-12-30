Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

I intended to be there, but Omicron infection rates ballooned to the point that going anywhere seemed no longer possible. Hello, and goodbye, to 2021. So I’m here at home again, hunkering down, listening to the songs from The Eternal Rocks Beneath, astonished again at their maturity and insight, the memorability of the imagery, and the assurance and capability of her performances. Check out her new video for the song “Eurydice”, its stern message of Don’t Look Back flashing like a warning sign at the mouth of the darkest cave, the song stacked with big choruses and an epic, big-ballad reach as she finds and brings out the compelling human story embedded within the myth.
Comments / 0