Top 10 Alternative Rock Albums of 2021

A lot has changed in the last decade – too much than we can count and too many things we hope to never relive, if we’re being honest. One thing that has changed, hopefully for the better, is the downfall of strict categorization of music. The Aquarian has spanned more than five decades with its roots in rock and roll, but as the 2020s continue to prove, the mindset, influence, and stylings of rock and roll are everywhere. There are variety of genres being intertwined in the mainstream, more pathways than ever before for those hoping to get their songs heard, and an increased assortment of acts deserving to be covered by outlets big and small. (That’s us!)

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO