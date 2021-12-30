Flaring reported at Chevron Refinery in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Chevron Refinery in Richmond was reported to have a flaring Thursday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Department.
The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and is deemed as a Level 1 incident — the smallest reportable level.
No action is necessary from nearby citizens is needed.
There is no timetable for when the situation will be fully resolved, according to the fire department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

