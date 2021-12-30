Flaring reported at Chevron Refinery in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Chevron Refinery in Richmond was reported to have a flaring Thursday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and is deemed as a Level 1 incident — the smallest reportable level.

No action is necessary from nearby citizens is needed.

There is no timetable for when the situation will be fully resolved, according to the fire department.

