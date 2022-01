The Litecoin price prediction could set a bullish run if the market can make an attempt to climb back above the resistance level of $150. According to the daily chart, LTC/USD is running a little retracement move towards $150 with a price growth of 2.51%. For the fact that the coin is recording a slight gain, the Litecoin price may begin to maintain a bullish movement within the channel if the coin can crosses above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Therefore, traders can expect the price to continue to rise as soon as the bulls put more pressure on the market.

