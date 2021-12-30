ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Retirement & reopening for Cindy's Cafe

By Emily Matlock
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Cindy's owner Cindy Dishner is selling the business and retiring after more than 25 years in Molalla

Cindy Dishner of Cindy's Cafe and Catering is retiring after more than 25 years of restaurant ownership in Molalla.

Cindy's Cafe and Catering, a local staple in Molalla, will be under new ownership come the new year. Cindy Dishner, long-time restaurant owner and native of Molalla, will retire from the business at the end of 2021.

The family-oriented restaurant, decorated in antiques, has a homey atmosphere and the menu offers a variety of comfort food items. Dishner says her employees and customers are like family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFfgD_0dZD8fCC00

Dishner opened her first restaurant, Ricky D's Pizza, 25 years ago. Then, about 10 years ago, she decided to try something different and opened Cindy's Cafe and Catering, just across the street from the pizza shop. A year later, the shop grew into its current home on Center Avenue.

Having grown up helping her mom with catering events, Dishner always knew that she wanted to go into the restaurant industry.

"I just decided that my passion was probably owning a restaurant," she said.

But now, Dishner is ready to spend more time with her grandkids. She's expecting a third grandbaby in April, she said, and has outdoor projects she's looking forward to on her property.

"I love working outside and just doing what I want, probably for the first time ever," she said. "I've always worked. I'm just going to take it one day at a time, I think."

The restaurant will be in good hands, though. Dishner has sold the cafe to Ingrid Henifin, a longtime Colton resident who has many years of restaurant experience from Seaside to Oregon City.

"She's a great cook and is going to be an awesome leader," Dishner said. "She's got a great vision for Cindy's Cafe."

Dishner said the plan is to be open on Sundays in the future, and possibly for dinner a few nights a week. Henifin said she'd keep the menu mostly the same and will only make a few changes to "elevate" Cindy's Cafe.

"I feel like I won the lottery and have been given a serious gift," Henifin said. "I'm just a crazy person who's been in the industry since I was 14 and this is all I've ever really wanted to do."

Henifin had been searching for a restaurant of her own for some time, but none of them seemed just right, until Cindy's Cafe came along.

"My mom works with Cindy as a server, and Cindy knew I was looking for a place," Henifin said. "It's just the place I wanted to be."

Henifin said the restaurant will remain family-focused. Her mom and niece work there and she expects her daughters will come to work for her as well. She's planning on bringing friends in as well that have a combined experience of 90 years in the industry.

Dishner said she will continue to help with community fundraisers for Share the Love and Relay for Life, but she's excited to come back as a customer to Cindy's Cafe. She'll miss the people she's come to accept as her family, she said, but she will be sure to visit.

"I'll come in and have a meal with them, but then I'm going to get up and get to walk out," she said with a laugh.

Though the last couple of years have been challenging for many in the restaurant industry, between shutdowns and labor and supply shortages, and even a bit of snow during her final week as owner, Dishner sais she's been blessed.

"We remained very busy during the shutdown, more than I ever thought possible," she said. "The last few months have been the busiest that we've ever had."

Cindy's Cafe will be closed in early January for at least 10 days while the new owner touches things up: Fresh paint, fixing up a couple of things and making updates to the kitchen are on the to-do list during that time.

"Be patient with us," Henifin asked. "I want to make Cindy proud. It's been a dream of mine forever and we weren't thinking it was something that was going to come through."

As Dishner wraps up her final week, she wanted to let everyone know she will still be involved in the Molalla community. "I just want to be sure that I thank them for their support over the last years," she said.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Gresham: Sustainability in the time of COVID

City celebrates green strides by businesses in midst of the pandemic; eyes future growth. At the beginning of the pandemic, the city of Gresham Green Team pivoted along with the rest of the community. "We had to meet the needs we were seeing," said Gregg Hayward, business sustainability outreach coordinator....
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

A special Christmas dinner

Local resident found that providing a Christmas meal for visitors of Craig's Compassionate Café blessed her as much as those who participated. The passion to reach out to local residents who "do not have anyone or anywhere" was demonstrated by a local Prineville resident on Christmas Day. When visitors...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Community Seniors organization hosts fundraiser

The group, which facilitates senior activities, will hold a spaghetti event in February. After playing the waiting game for many months during the pandemic, Wilsonville Community Seniors Inc. is meeting again and planning for more ways to provide local seniors with opportunities to thrive. To help facilitate its efforts, the nonprofit organization is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 12. The meals, which include spaghetti, salad, a roll and a cookie, are available via curbside pickup and orders can be placed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Feb. 3 at the community center. The organization, which...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Ralph's Run rescheduled for Jan. 8

The run dedicated to the missing Washington County man, along with pancake feed, was postponed due to inclement weather. The Oregon Road Runners Club, which this year is dedicating its annual Y2K Run to missing Cornelius resident Ralph Brown, has moved the event to this Saturday, Jan. 8. The event,...
CORNELIUS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
City
Seaside, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Colton, OR
City
Molalla, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Lake Oswego Review

Events 2022: Back to normal?

The year could see the Rose Festival , the Waterfront Blues Festival and other bigger happenings return. When it comes to events, could we see a return to normalcy in 2022? Does the Rose Festival return in all its glory, parades and all? Does the Waterfront Blues Festival again lure thousands of fans to Waterfront Park with four days of great music? Can we all gather at the PDX Jazz Festival and Oregon Brewers Festival and in Portland parks and at the Expo Center? Mind you, many things have returned from COVID-19 dormancy, and events continued throughout the past two...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Gresham birds stick around despite snow

Not all feathered neighbors flee south during winter as photographer snaps pics of spotted towhee, varied thrush. Not all birds flee Oregon for the winter, as for many the relatively balmy temperatures are perfect for the colder months. Even as community members bundled up and hid from the snow and...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland-based aerospace company Erickson celebrates 50 years

Erickson is an original equipment manufacturer for aircrafts like heavy-lift helicopters. December 17, 2021 marked 50 years in business for Erickson, an aerospace business headquartered along Macadam Avenue in Portland. Erickson is one of only a few aircraft operators in the world that is also an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Food Drink#Retirement Reopening
Portland Tribune

PGE interns dig into Nadaka Park

Project Zero interns also shared values of conservation with East County community. With growing fears of climate change and its effects on the Pacific Northwest, Portland General Electric is attempting to face those challenges through its Project Zero internship that allows young adults to experiment with and learn about environment-specific careers.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy