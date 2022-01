When I had both of my boys, I tried desperately to nurse both of them exclusively. I nursed them on demand, I pumped, I took the herbs and such recommended for nursing mothers; in short, I did everything I could. Then, when supplementing became a reality because I just couldn’t keep up despite all of that, all I could focus on was the fact that I couldn’t do it. My pediatrician, though, professed being thrilled that I persisted with nursing even though I hadn’t been able to do it exclusively.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO