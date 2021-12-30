ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, OH

Riverside man sentenced, set fire to his mother and her home

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHgHG_0dZD79uQ00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Thursday, a Riverside man was sentenced to serve at least nine years in prison after setting fire to his mother and her home on Mother’s Day.

27-year-old Jonathan Michael Lambes was sentenced after being convicted of setting fire to his mother and her home, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO).

Dayton and Montgomery Co. Public Health to host vaccine clinics in January

On May 9, 2021, Riverside police and fire responded to a home on Eisenhower Drive which was completely engulfed in flames. Police reported witnesses at the scene said Lambes started the fire. Officers were able to find a burn victim, which was identified as Lambes’s mother.

According to the MCPO, Lambes was indicted on counts of attempted murder, aggravated arson, felonious assault and domestic violence on May 19. On Dec. 14, Lambes pleaded guilty to the attempted murder and aggravated arson charges.

On Dec. 30, Lambes was sentenced to a minimum of nine years in prison and up to 13 and a half years. Upon his release, Lambes will be on parole for five years and will be placed on the Violent Offender Registry and Arson Registry, said the MCPO.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Woman killed in Dayton hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 53-year-old woman died after being hit by a car on New Year’s Day. According to Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns, on January 1, 2022 at approximately 2:48 a.m. the woman was walking in the roadway in the 2700 block of East Third Street when she was hit by a vehicle. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

$5 million bond for woman charged with murder of Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman charged with the murder of a Cleveland police officer made her first court appearance Monday. Tamara McLoyd, 18, was charged Sunday with one count of aggravated murder in the death of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek. According to police, McLoyd approached Bartek in the parking lot of an […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Pet killed in two-story house fire in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A pet was killed in a house fire in Kettering Monday night. Crews were called to the two-story house in the 400 block of Glenridge Road at 7:39 p.m., according to Kettering Dispatch. Kettering Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Lokai told 2 NEWS the family was not inside the house at […]
KETTERING, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Riverside, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Riverside, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Victim identified from Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a homicide in Dayton. According to Sgt. Blackwell with the Dayton Police Department, the shooting happened near Sumac Court and Majestic Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Police confirmed one man died. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office sent out a statement […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Clayton urges residents to lock their vehicles to prevent break-ins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton warned residents against thefts from vehicles. The City of Clayton reported an increase in thefts from cars in Clayton neighborhoods. They reminded residents to lock their vehicles in a Facebook post on Monday. Both Centerville Police and the City of Trotwood reported car break-ins within the past […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Have you seen him? Riverside Police looking for person of interest

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police is asking for your help identifying a person of interest. Police said on Facebook that the man in the picture below is a person of interest in a recent investigation. He was last seen driving away in a 2011 Ford Fiesta. If you have any information, call (937) 233-2080 […]
RIVERSIDE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Domestic Violence#Felonious Assault#Home#Prison#Montgomery Co#Mcpo#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Centerville man found after statewide alert

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police have found 89-year-old Jack Cartwright after issuing a Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert Friday night. Police were looking for 89-year-old Jack Cartwright. He was last seen leaving his home at 1:30 p.m. Friday but never returned. Police said he does suffer from various medical conditions and they are concerned for […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Crews investigating fire at self-storage facility in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities responded to a fire at a self-storage complex in Dayton on Sunday afternoon. Regional Dispatch told 2 News the fire started sometime before 1:30 p.m. at the iStorage Dayton at 4820 Trinity Church Rd. Multiple storage units were reportedly on fire. Crews from Harrison Township responded, with help from Clayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

OSHP: Fewer deaths on roadways during New Year’s holiday than 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reported fewer deaths on roadways than the previous year during the New Year’s holiday. During the reporting period of midnight on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, the OSHP reported ten deaths on Ohio’s roadways. Four of the deaths […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Police identify off-duty Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

Watch: Previously aired video when story was breaking Friday night. CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has identified the name of the off-duty officer who was murdered on New Year’s Eve. Shane Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland around 6 p.m. on Friday night, according […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Paying their respect: Local police officers honor off-duty Cleveland police officer killed in carjacking

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A somber Saturday morning as police officers from several local departments honored and paid their respects to a Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed off-duty Friday night. The shooting happened on Rocky River Drive in what investigators believe was a carjacking. “My heart is aching for the family, for our officers. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Sugarcreek Township Police meets community-police board standards

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Sugarcreek Township Police adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board for which they were awarded a certification. Sugarcreek Township Police joined 548 Ohio agencies in becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. 11 […]
SUGARCREEK, OH
WDTN

SWAT called after person fires several shots in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT has been called to an apartment complex after reports of a shooting in Dayton Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the call came in just before 1 p.m. on Southshore Drive. A person fired several shots into the air at the Northlake Hill apartment complex on the street. SWAT has […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to fire at Miamisburg hotel

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire at the Rodeway Inn on Byers Rd. in Miamisburg. According to Miamisburg Police, the fire started in a room at the hotel. No one was in the room when it started and crews were able to evacuate guests in surrounding rooms. No injuries were reported, but […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy