Residents in Renfrew County and District have a number of options when it comes to getting a COVID-19 test. Tuesday, January 4th, 2022, testing sites are available at the Shady Nook Rec Centre in Laurentian Valley (9:00am to noon and 1:00pm to 3:15pm), the Horton Community Centre (9:00am to 11:30am) and the old site of the Grove Nursing Home in Arnprior at 275 Ida Street North (1:30pm to 4:30pm).

11 HOURS AGO