Tesla Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles For Camera, Front Trunk Problems

By Chris Bruce
Motor1.com
 4 days ago
Tesla issued recalls for issues affecting the Model 3 and Model S. The campaigns cover a total of 475,318 vehicles. The Tesla Model 3 recall affects 356,309 examples of the model, and these units have production dates from July 15, 2017, to September 30, 2020. The problem is that the wiring...

Motor1.com

