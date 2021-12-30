ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Slater, David 4th-time nominees for NFL sportsmanship award

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f9iEf_0dZD5YZg00
1 of 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew Slater and Lavonte David are nominees for the fourth time for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The league announced Thursday the eight finalists for the honor that recognizes players who best demonstrate the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Joining Slater, a wide receiver and special teams standout for New England, and Tampa Bay linebacker David are Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, Houston receiver Brandin Cooks, Miami defensive back Jason McCourty, New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan, San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Minnesota wideout Adam Thielen.

A panel of former players that include Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin selected the eight finalists from the 32 team nominees. The panel also is comprised of Warrick Dunn, Leonard Wheeler and Larry Fitzgerald, who won the first Art Rooney award in 2014.

“I’ve had the honor of competing with many of the nominees on the list,” Fitzgerald said. “More importantly, I’ve had the blessing of knowing and building relationships with several of them off the field. The legacy of Mr. Rooney lives on through these men. They represent teamwork, competitiveness, hard work, optimism, and integrity.”

Juszczyk is a finalist for the second consecutive season. Allen, Cooks, McCourty, Jordan and Thielen are first-time nominees.

The winner of the award will be determined by a vote of current NFL players. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

Other previous winners were Hall of Fame defensive back Charles Woodson, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson and Teddy Bridgewater.

___

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

GM John Schneider has a message to Seahawks fans for 2022, and on Russell Wilson’s health

John Schneider has a message for Seahawks fans about the imminent offseason and 2022. “We are going to work our tails off to get this thing turned around and get back to being a championship-caliber football team,” Seattle’s general manager said Sunday, before his 5-10 Seahawks played Detroit in their final home game of Seattle’s first 10-loss season since 2009.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warrick Dunn
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Bills WR Stefon Diggs After Viral Video

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs won’t be getting fined after he told some Patriots fans how he really felt about them last Sunday. Diggs scored a touchdown and pointed to a few fans before yelling some expletives at them. That touchdown extended the Bills lead to 10 (17-7) as they went on to beat the Patriots by 12 (33-21).
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsmanship#American Football#Ap#Hall Of Fame
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

We’ve seen a wide range of opinions on what happened with now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown appeared to quit the Buccaneers during the middle of Sunday’s game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and his football pads before running off the field and out of the stadium.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday. The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy