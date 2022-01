We’ve recently seen the complete loss of Disney-owned channels on Youtube TV, but they came back a day later as Google and Disney hashed things out and renewed their content contract. However, that wasn’t the first time a contract lapsed without a deal being made to update the terms, and consumers were the ones to suffer. Youtube TV customers have had to deal with quite a few of these disputes over the past year, and unfortunately, Google isn’t in control of all of the factors like one would hope. It simply comes with the territory when a big company like this is attempting to aggregate channels from so many partners, and it just has to navigate the situations the best it can when they arise.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO