Chef Gordon Ramsay finds the best of the best for his newest show, regardless of whether they are line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, or food truck owners. The 15 contestants will compete against one another with the goal of winning a $250,000 grand prize, plus the title of “Next Level Chef.” The premiere airs on Fox on Sunday, January 2 at 8 PM ET, following the “NFL On FOX Doubleheader” and “The OT.” Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO