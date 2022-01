Controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faced another social media battle this week – after Twitter permanently suspended her for spreading Covid misinformation – when fellow conservative, Texas Rep Dan Crenshaw, suggested she “might be an idiot” on Instagram.Mr Crenshaw, a veteran known for his signature eye patch and action-style videos depicting him fighting Antifa, was hitting back at the Georgia congresswoman after she claimed he was hurting the conservative brand following an interview he gave to Fox News.She took issue with the former Navy Seal’s insistence that President Joe Biden needed to get the pandemic under control. He told...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO