Alabama State

More Potential Severe Weather is on the Way for Central Alabama

By Mary K
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Yellowhammer State has gotten through round one of severe weather. We have now turned our attention to monitoring the potential for severe weather over the next few days, especially for this Saturday into Sunday morning. As always, please be sure to check weather conditions as they can change over...

