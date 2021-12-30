More Potential Severe Weather is on the Way for Central Alabama

Tuscaloosa physician Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty reports a 21% increase in Covid cases from the average 2 weeks ago in Tuscaloosa County. Alabama has seen an increase of 552 cases. How dangerous is the Omicron variant and is there a booster shot to help protect against it? Dr. P says there is a lot we do not know about the variant, but we do know that it is spreading very quickly. It is two to three times as likely to spread as the Delta variant. Several studies indicate that full vaccination plus a booster shot provides strong protection against infections with Omicron. Two doses of a vaccine do appear to protect against severe disease from Omicron.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO