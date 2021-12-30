ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Dad allegedly kills daughter after mistaking her for intruder: Reports

By Ivan Pereira
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

A teen girl was allegedly killed by her father early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to reports.

Investigators are looking into the death of Janae Hairston, 16, of Columbus, Ohio, who was shot in the garage of her house. In a 911 call, Hairston's mother said the girl's father opened fire, because he thought she was an intruder, according to the Columbus Dispatch .

ABC affiliate WSYX reported that police documents said Hairston's father thought she was someone breaking into the house.

MORE: 'Tragic': Teen apparently killed by stray police bullet in LA Burlington dressing room identified

The father can be heard in the call asking what his daughter was doing and then he and her mother are heard begging for her to wake up, the Dispatch reported.

WSYX - PHOTO: A teenager was allegedly shot and killed when her father mistook her for an intruder in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2021

Police arrived on the scene around 4:28 a.m. and Hairston was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, the Columbus Police Department said. She was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m., according to investigators.

The Columbus Police Department couldn't immediately provide more details, but have referred the matter to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for review.

As of Thursday morning, no criminal charges have been filed.

MORE: America has a gun violence problem. What do we do about it?

The Canal Winchester School District said Hairston was a junior at the high school and sent a letter to families informing them about her death.

WSYX - PHOTO: A teenager was allegedly shot and killed when her father mistook her for an intruder in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2021

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and our thoughts, prayers, and support are with them. We are saddened by this tragic loss and will make every effort to help students and families cope," the district said.

Comments / 23

Shakira Hill
4d ago

so he didn't think to shout who are you and what are you doing in my home 🤔 just point and shoot huh. well rip to the daughter and the mother and father are going to need help for the rest of their lives

Lydia Raley
4d ago

Condolences to her Family. This teen I assume may have snuck out during the night, came home & startled her folks.Which they have every right to shoot an intruder! This is a example parents should teach their kids about sneaking out.Teens don't like rules some assume they know everything ! Unfortunately this scenario is a fatal consequence her Dad has to live with. How sad 😔RIP

Leticia Rodriguez
4d ago

well that is the protocol to let intruder know you are armed and already called police, cuz look at the outcome, of course you're not gonna stand in front of intruder as you're hollering this . but yes always call police first before you go trigger happy or at least know what you are doing , especially if you have teens that will sneak out or in. come on common sense. RIP and condolences to the family so tragic 😢

ABC News

ABC News

