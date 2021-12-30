Dad allegedly kills daughter after mistaking her for intruder: Reports

A teen girl was allegedly killed by her father early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to reports.

Investigators are looking into the death of Janae Hairston, 16, of Columbus, Ohio, who was shot in the garage of her house. In a 911 call, Hairston's mother said the girl's father opened fire, because he thought she was an intruder, according to the Columbus Dispatch .

ABC affiliate WSYX reported that police documents said Hairston's father thought she was someone breaking into the house.

The father can be heard in the call asking what his daughter was doing and then he and her mother are heard begging for her to wake up, the Dispatch reported.

WSYX - PHOTO: A teenager was allegedly shot and killed when her father mistook her for an intruder in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2021

Police arrived on the scene around 4:28 a.m. and Hairston was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, the Columbus Police Department said. She was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m., according to investigators.

The Columbus Police Department couldn't immediately provide more details, but have referred the matter to the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for review.

As of Thursday morning, no criminal charges have been filed.

The Canal Winchester School District said Hairston was a junior at the high school and sent a letter to families informing them about her death.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and our thoughts, prayers, and support are with them. We are saddened by this tragic loss and will make every effort to help students and families cope," the district said.