Hold on a minute. LSU didn't play Texas A&M in last night's Tax Act Texas Bowl, they played Kansas State. I know, I can sense your confusion. But, I can explain. First, let's talk about the game last night. It wasn't the kind of performance that we are used to seeing from LSU but then again it was what most of us expected. The Tigers who have been depleted by a coaching change, transfers, opt-outs, COVID, and just about every other issue showed up in Houston last night and were defeated.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO