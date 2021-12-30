ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Authorities Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash Near St. Wendel

By Alex Svejkovsky
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. WENDEL -- Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in St. Wendel Township Wednesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a phone call around...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Nisswa Man Thrown From Snowmobile Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A Nisswa man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his snowmobile this weekend. The incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday on Haven Road in Belle Prairie Township, about five miles north of Little Falls. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brian Anderson...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

State Patrol Responds to Hundreds of Crashes, Spinouts

UNDATED -- Another round of snow brought more crashes. The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to 476 crashes statewide between 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday Thirty-one people were hurt in those crashes. Troopers also assisted with another 390 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Stearns County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Stearns County, MN
Accidents
103.7 THE LOON

Little Falls Man Facing Charges in Christmas Day Road Rage Crash

AVON -- A Little Falls man is facing charges after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day. Stearns County District Court records show 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose faces four felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Two Arrested in Litchfield Drug Bust

LITCHFIELD -- Two people were arrested in a drug bust in Meeker County on Monday. The Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office says the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force carried out a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 500 block of South Swift Avenue in Litchfield. A 22-year-old woman...
LITCHFIELD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy