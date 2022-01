A Covid test centre was set on fire just minutes into New Year’s Day in what police believe to be a deliberate act.Investigators say an item was thrown at the canopy of the facility in Dumbarton on Saturday morning, causing it to catch fire.No one was injured in the incident and the fire was extinguished soon after.Images of the scene show a large hole burned into the side of a gazebo at the test centre in Risk Street.Police Scotland said there was no impact to services provided at the centre and officers are reviewing CCTV footage.A spokesperson for the force...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO