Powerball Jackpot Is Now One of the Largest Ever

By Erin McCarty
 5 days ago
No winner in the Wednesday night drawing for the Powerball prize. The jackpot now climbs to $483 million dollars making it one of the largest lottery jackpots ever. In fact, this jackpot now makes our list of the Top 20 largest lottery jackpots. Here’s a list of the top...

IN THIS ARTICLE
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

