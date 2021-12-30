Powerball Jackpot Is Now One of the Largest Ever

No winner in the Wednesday night drawing for the Powerball prize. The jackpot now climbs to $483 million dollars making it one of the largest lottery jackpots ever. In fact, this jackpot now makes our list of the Top 20 largest lottery jackpots. Here’s a list of the top...
A Virginia man won a six-figure lottery jackpot nearly 20 years ago — and now he’s taking home an even bigger prize. Alvin Copeland won $1 million after matching the first five numbers in Cash4Life® on Dec. 4, according to the Virginia Lottery. Copeland bought his ticket...
Someone in North Carolina won a big Powerball prize and may not know it, lottery officials said as the ultimate jackpot soared past $300 million on Saturday. No one claimed the $100,000 prize won in Wednesday’s drawing on a $3 Power Play ticket, according to a lottery news release.
(WHTM) — A Chester County resident was the winner of a $1 million prize that was awarded just after midnight during ABC’s broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 on Jan. 1. Brian Mineweaser, 49, was announced the winner of the drawing after his name was selected from a random […]
The next Powerball drawing with a jackpot of $416 million will come Monday night after no one presented a ticket matching the winning lottery numbers drawn on Christmas Day. The next drawing for the game run by the Multi-State Lottery Association will take place at 10:59 p.m. ET, or 9:59 p.m. CST.
DES MOINES, Iowa -- There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $483 million, according to the game operator. The winning numbers Wednesday night were 02 - 06 - 09 - 33 - 39 and Powerball 11. It's been almost three months...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – There were no winners in the final Powerball drawing of 2021, and the jackpot grew to $500 million on Friday. The winning numbers Wednesday were 02 – 06 – 09 – 33 – 39 and Powerball 11. The next drawing will...
No winner in the Powerball drawing for the New Year. That means the jackpot climbs to a minimum of $522 million for the Monday night drawing. This big prize is now at number 18 on our list of the largest lottery jackpots. Here are the numbers from the Saturday Powerball...
The new year of 2022 was welcomed in by Louisiana lottery players with yet another big win in the Powerball game. No, it wasn't a ticket that took the game's top prize but the ticket sold in Louisiana still managed to match enough numbers to be worth $50,000 to its lucky owner.
New year, same ever-climbing Powerball jackpot. After Monday's Powerball drawing produced no winners, the grand prize has risen again: now up to an estimated $575 million with a cash value of $409.3 million. The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 2, 13, 32, 33 and 48. The red Powerball was...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While it didn’t match all the numbers for the top prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, a winning ticket good for $2 million was sold in Baltimore late last month, Maryland Lottery and Gaming said Tuesday.
The winner was sold on Dec. 30 at Sam’s Lobby Shop, located at 10 N. Calvert Street, and remains unclaimed as of Tuesday, the agency said.
Four other Powerball players in Maryland cashed in tickets for $50,000 from the same drawing. Those were sold at Wine World in Abingdon, a 7-Eleven in Annapolis, a Sunoco station in Hagerstown and a Marathon Gas station in Hampstead, the agency said. All four prizes are unclaimed.
Monday’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22.
With no jackpot winner, the prize for the Jan. 5 drawing as grown to $610 million or a one-time cash payout of $434.2 million, the agency said.
SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Lottery officials in Sacramento announced that Monday night’s Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $540 million hours ahead of the drawing.
Officials said the Powerball sequence began at $20 million nearly three months ago on Wednesday, October 6. The prize has rolled over 38 times so far, growing to the current advertised jackpot of $540 million.
By coincidence, the last time the Powerball jackpot was hit last October from a winning ticket sold in Morro Bay. On that occasion, a single winner hit every single number on a quick pick for the October 4, 2021 draw....
