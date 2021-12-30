Louisiana Laws Going Into Effect January 1st That You Need to Know

Masks are now required again in all city of Shreveport buildings. The Mayor's Office issued this statement on Sunday night:. Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, mask wearing will be required in all City of Shreveport buildings. Emerging data shows the Omicron variant is more transmissible than previous strains and may carry an increased risk of reinfection. Today, the Louisiana Department of Health announced that 449 people in Louisiana are hospitalized with COVID-19 – a figure that has doubled in the last week. A total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the state since December 23. Another 1,231 people in Louisiana have been re-infected with COVID-19 in the same time frame.
