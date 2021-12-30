Louisiana Laws Going Into Effect January 1st That You Need to Know

Sadly, our state is showing a large spike in COVID-19 cases. You know, I really thought that we would be done with this by now. Here we are, within the last week of 2021, and we're sharing daunting news regarding covid-19 in Louisiana. There's no doubt about it, we as a state have done exceptionally well when it comes to battling COVID-19. Our state was one of the worst for the better part of a year when it comes to going head-to-head with the pandemic.

