Environment

Snowflakes Possible On Sunday

By Randy Bell
kicks96news.com
 4 days ago

Originally, the National Weather Service thought the weekend rain would be gone by the time cold air behind a front moves...

www.kicks96news.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All four seasons in one day! Storm threat ends, but snowflakes are possible this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The severe weather threat of the day is now in our rear view mirror, but that doesn’t mean the wild weather is done. Snowflakes will mix in with rain showers as the system pulls away this afternoon. Air temperatures will continue to drop into the 30s during the afternoon, but it won’t be fast enough to get any of the flakes to stick. It will be a nice reminder that we are still very much in the middle of winter, especially after a weekend of record setting warmth with highs in the 70s.
GREENVILLE, NC
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
State
Mississippi State
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Snow threat more serious later in week

Unless you are driving into South Jersey, Philadelphia or Delaware, Monday’s snowstorm isn’t going to be a headache, forecasts show. While there could be 6 to 12 inches of snow well south of the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, “there’s going to be a very, very sharp gradient cutoff,” EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich said in his morning forecast video.
DELAWARE, NJ
kicks96news.com

Snow Moves Out, Cold Moves In

As much as an inch and a half of snow fell in parts of northeast Mississippi Sunday and there were light accumulations in many locations including Kosciusko last night. The wintry precipitation moved out before midnight but some clouds that hung around helped to keep temperatures from dropping quite as low as forecast. But we’re in for a major adjustment with highs today some 40 degrees colder than Saturday. Fire officials are urging people to be careful with heaters to avoid house fires.
ENVIRONMENT
NottinghamMD.com

Temperatures to fall sharply overnight, Code Blue issued in Baltimore

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The snow has ended in the Baltimore area, but chilly overnight temperatures could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service says temperatures remain cold and will become much colder overnight, dropping to around 20 degrees. Some areas could even see temperatures in the teens. Baltimore City has issued its first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the … Continue reading "Temperatures to fall sharply overnight, Code Blue issued in Baltimore" The post Temperatures to fall sharply overnight, Code Blue issued in Baltimore appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

New York Weather: CBS2’s 1/3 Monday Snow Forecast

by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist Today: Snow to the south will graze the boroughs later this morning into the afternoon with things tapering off well S&E late this afternoon. This is a light snowfall event — if we see any snow at all — for points N&W, NYC and immediate SE suburbs; and a moderate snowfall event for remaining points S&E (mainly Monmouth & Ocean counties). Snowfall around the city will range from a trace – 1″; for parts of Long Island and Central NJ we’re expecting 1-3″; and parts of Ocean county will see the most with 6+”. Outside of all that, it will be 20-30 degrees colder and blustery with highs in the 30s/20s and wind chills in the 20s/teens. (Credit: CBS2) Tonight: Clearing, breezy and colder with refreezing expected S&E. Temps will fall into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the teens and single digits. (Credit: CBS2) Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the 30s. (Credit: CBS2) Wednesday: Chance of showers and even milder with highs in the 40s. CLICK HERE to get more on the forecast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
TMJ4 News

Warmer Tuesday, chance for snow Wednesday

After a very cold start to the week, temperatures will climb back to average Tuesday. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper teens, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Clouds will increase Tuesday with breezy conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

