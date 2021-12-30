Josh Heupel, Jeff Brohm discuss magnitude of winning a bowl game

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the matchup, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm met with media and discussed the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Heupel and Brohm discussed the magnitude of winning a bowl game.