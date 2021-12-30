ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel, Jeff Brohm discuss magnitude of winning a bowl game

 4 days ago
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Ahead of the matchup, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm met with media and discussed the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

Heupel and Brohm discussed the magnitude of winning a bowl game.

“I think if you’re a great competitor, and those are traits that we try to build and recruit, too, and have inside of our building every single day in what you do, it does matter. It matters how you perform. It matters to you individually and collectively as a team, so certainly this is a game that our players have pushed towards, and it matters a great deal inside of our program. A bowl game is unique in that I think it’s important that they enjoy the experience with you’re at home in your preparation, when you get to the bowl site early in the week, but the carrot of the whole week and the thing that you’ll remember most about the experience is the game itself.” –Josh Heupel

“You always want to finish what you started, and I know our guys have worked real hard to get to this point. They’ve done a really good job of fighting through the season and figuring out a way to finish the regular season 8-4 and have this opportunity to play a tremendous opponent basically in their home state in a tremendous atmosphere. We’re excited about the challenges of the team to step forward and see what they’re made of, and whoever takes the field, you want to go out there and do your very best and try to finish the season as strong as you can. I know our guys are going to go out there and compete, and it should be a great day of football.” –Jeff Brohm

