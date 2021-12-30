1 Bradley Officer Killed, 1 Critically Wounded In Hotel Shooting

CHICAGO - One person was killed and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago. A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone approached him with a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO