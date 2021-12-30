ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

1 Bradley Officer Killed, 1 Critically Wounded In Hotel Shooting

By 12 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA manhunt is underway in Kankakee County, after one...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

2 shot, killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting; families seek justice

PHOENIX - Two men are dead after they were shot inside a car at a Phoenix intersection on the morning of Dec. 29. Police said the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road when the men were inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light. "Officers learned three...
PHOENIX, AZ
newschannel20.com

Both suspects in Illinois officer's death captured

BRADLEY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. On Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., Xandria A. Harris, a 26-year-old female of Bradley, Illinois, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department. She was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police. Harris will remain in custody...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradley, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Bradley, IL
County
Kankakee County, IL
Kankakee County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cbslocal.com

Husband Suspected Of Shooting And Killing Wife In Front Of Children In Antelope, Then Shooting Himself

ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Crime scene investigators are out at a home in Antelope on Wednesday morning for an apparent murder-attempted suicide case. The scene was along Aborath and Rockbury ways, near Walerga Road. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a husband is suspected of shooting and killing his wife in the garage of a home in the neighborhood, right in front of children.
ANTELOPE, CA
fox29.com

Suspects sought in double homicide at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cbs#Cbs 2
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, 10 wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO - One person was killed and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago. A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone approached him with a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.
CHICAGO, IL
thenewsprogress.com

Armed man dies in officer-involved shooting at Walmart

The Virginia State Police investigation remains ongoing into Thursday night's shooting that involved a South Hill Police Officer at Walmart. The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, in a parking lot of the Walmart located on Furr Street in the town limits. An anonymous tip was called in about a wanted subject being seen in the parking lot.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman Wanted In Connection With Shooting Death Of Mother’s Fiancé, Prosecutors Say

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township police are searching for a Philadelphia woman who they say shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Bala Cynwyd apartment building. Samiyah Williams, 24, is wanted for killing 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Delwyn Apartments at 20 St. Asaphs Road on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the lobby around 9:55 p.m. and found Reaves dead from a shot to the head. Investigators learned Reaves and his fiancée got into an argument in the apartment parking lot more than an hour before the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGN News

15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police. Police said a witness saw the boy at a gas station in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street just after 8:50 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy