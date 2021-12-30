1 Bradley Officer Killed, 1 Critically Wounded In Hotel Shooting

PHOENIX - Two men are dead after they were shot inside a car at a Phoenix intersection on the morning of Dec. 29. Police said the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road when the men were inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light. "Officers learned three...
A woman found dead inside a Harrisburg home Tuesday night was shot and killed in front of her daughter in what court documents say was an act of domestic violence, PennLive reports. Brian K. McCullough Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Erika King,...
BRADLEY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. On Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., Xandria A. Harris, a 26-year-old female of Bradley, Illinois, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department. She was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police. Harris will remain in custody...
ANTELOPE (CBS13) — Crime scene investigators are out at a home in Antelope on Wednesday morning for an apparent murder-attempted suicide case. The scene was along Aborath and Rockbury ways, near Walerga Road. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a husband is suspected of shooting and killing his wife in the garage of a home in the neighborhood, right in front of children.
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
Pittsburgh police responded to a report of shots fired early Friday and discovered three people shot and killed inside a home in the city’s Homewood South neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the department of public safety. Police said officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue...
CHICAGO - One person was killed and 10 others were wounded in shootings Monday in Chicago. A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The man was on the sidewalk about 3:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Christiana Avenue when someone approached him with a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.
The Virginia State Police investigation remains ongoing into Thursday night's shooting that involved a South Hill Police Officer at Walmart. The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, in a parking lot of the Walmart located on Furr Street in the town limits. An anonymous tip was called in about a wanted subject being seen in the parking lot.
A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township police are searching for a Philadelphia woman who they say shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Bala Cynwyd apartment building. Samiyah Williams, 24, is wanted for killing 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves.
According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Delwyn Apartments at 20 St. Asaphs Road on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the lobby around 9:55 p.m. and found Reaves dead from a shot to the head.
Investigators learned Reaves and his fiancée got into an argument in the apartment parking lot more than an hour before the...
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday night. Shannon Williams, 35, has been charged with murder and other charges for allegedly shooting and killing 47-year-old Emmanuel Ross, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Williams...
BRADLEY, IL – On Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 4 p.m., Xandria A. Harris, 26-year-old female of Bradley, Illinois, accompanied by her attorney, turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department and was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 Investigators.
BRADLEY, Ill. (AP) — A woman wanted in the fatal shooting of one police officer and the wounding of another at a northern Illinois hotel surrendered to police hours after a man also suspected in the shooting was arrested in Indiana, police said. Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley, Illinois,...
BREAKING UPDATE: Sullivan was taken into custody in North Manchester, Indiana and Harris remains at-large. Previous story: BRADLEY, Ill. — Police are searching for two people after an officer was fatally shot and another was critically injured in Bradley. The shooting took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway […]
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police. Police said a witness saw the boy at a gas station in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street just after 8:50 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the […]
Comments / 0