Cardinals hope to continue recent dominance over Cowboys

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys have played each other 89 times in the regular season and once in the playoffs. The Cowboys have dominated the all-time series. They are 56-33-1 against the Cardinals all-time.

However, the Cardinals have won five of the last six matchups over the last 13 years.

Both teams have clinched a spot in the playoffs this year and face each other for the second straight year.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is 1-0 in his career against the Cowboys and has never lost a game he has played at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is 1-0 against the Cardinals. He started in the Cowboys’ only win over the Cardinals since 2006.

The Cardinals have faced the Cowboys’ starting quarterback only three times in the last six matchups.

Let’s look back at the last six games between the two teams.

2020: Cardinals 38, Cowboys 10

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Playing in Texas on Monday night, the Cardinals dominated in 2020. Murray threw two touchdown passes, both to Christian Kirk, and Kenyan Drake rushed for 164 yards and two scores.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott fumbled twice and the Cardinals defense sacked Andy Dalton three times and picked him off twice.

2017: Cowboys 28, Cardinals 17

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Prescott threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another in his only start against the Cardinals in his career.

The Dallas defense sacked Carson Palmer six times, but Palmer threw two touchdown passes and had 325 passing yards.

2014: Cardinals 28, Cowboys 17

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys jumped out to a 10-0 lead with an interception return for a touchdown and a Dan Bailey field goal, but Carson Palmer threw three touchdown passes after that and Dallas mustered only 266 yards of offense with Brandon Weeden starting at quarterback.

2011: Cardinals 19, Cowboys 13 (OT)

 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This was Cardinals quarterback Kevin Kolb’s first game back from injury. The Cowboys led 13-6 until the Cardinals tied the game with 1:52 left in the fourth quarter on a Beanie Wells touchdown run.

Both Kolb and Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo were sacked five times.

In overtime, Kolb connected with running back LaRod Stephens-Howling for a 52-yard touchdown pass to end the game and give the Cardinals the win.

2010: Cardinals 27, Cowboys 26

 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This was the epic battle between John Skelton for the Cardinals and Stephen McGee for the Cowboys. Jon Kitna started for an injured Tony Romo and Kitna got hurt.

The Cardinals took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on two pick-sixes but the Cowboys clawed back. Skelton threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Andre Roberts and both Kitna and McGee each threw a touchdown pass. However, after McGee’s touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys opted to go for two with a 26-24 lead to for the Cardinals to have to score a touchdown to win the game with 1:41 left in the game.

But Skelton converted on fourth down and got the Cardinals into field goal range. Jay Feely kicked a game-winning 48-yard field goal with five seconds left for a Christmas miracle win 27-26. The game was on Christmas Day at State Farm Stadium.

2008: Cardinals 30, Cowboys 24 (OT)

 (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

The Cardinals blew a 10-point lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. Tony Romo threw a 70-yard touchdown pass with two minutes remaining and then the Cardinals went three-and-out, taking less than a minute off the clock.

The Cowboys got into field-goal range and were aided by an offsides penalty on the Cardinals when the Cowboys stopped the clock on a spike. Instead of a 57-yard attempt to tie the game, Nick Folk made it from 52 yards with no time left in regulation.

But the Cardinals won the game when Sean Morey blocked the Cowboys’ punt in overtime and Monty Beisel recovered it in the end zone.

Game over.

#Cowboys#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
