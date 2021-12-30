ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US weekly initial jobless claims 198K vs 208K expected

By Adam Button
 5 days ago

At this time of year there are heavy seasonal adjustments...

Financial World

US initial jobless claims drop below 200,000, showing no Omicron hit

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits tumbled below 200,000, while continuing claims dropped to the lowest since March 7, 2020, corroborating analysts’ belief that the rapidly spreading Omicron variant would less likely impact a US labor market what had been closing in on a maximum employment.
Watch now: US jobless claims reach pandemic low

US Jobless Claims , Reach Pandemic Low . Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, Fox Business reports the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a pandemic low last week. Amid an influx of new COVID-19 cases, Fox Business reports the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a pandemic low last week. For the week ending on Dec. 25, unemployment claims were down by 198,000. For the week ending on Dec. 25, unemployment claims were down by 198,000. Continuing claims data shows those collecting jobless benefits dropped to 1.7 million. Continuing claims data shows those collecting jobless benefits dropped to 1.7 million. As the United States was seemingly emerging from the pandemic's economic despair, 10.6 million jobs were available in September. As the United States was seemingly emerging from the pandemic's economic despair, 10.6 million jobs were available in September. Nearly 11 million jobs were available in the United States in October. Prospects have dimmed as the Omicron variant quickly spreads to each corner of the country. Some believe this wave of coronavirus could have devastating effects on the U.S. economy. As the pandemic continues, 7.4 million Americans have yet to rejoin the labor force. Companies around the nation have struggled to fill positions. According to U.S. Labor Department data, there are four million more jobs than available workers to do them. According to U.S. Labor Department data, there are four million more jobs than available workers to do them.
Futures subdued as focus turns to weekly jobless claims

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose marginally on Thursday, as easing worries around the Omicron variant put the S&P 500 and the Dow on track to extend record-setting runs, with focus turning to a weekly jobless report to gauge the country’s economic health. The Labor Department’s weekly...
US November wholesale inventories +1.2% vs +1.3% expected

Prior was +2.3% (revised to +2.5%) Prior retail inventories ex-autos +0.5% (revised to +0.7%) These numbers are a good sign for Q4 GDP. I expect consistent inventory building throughout 2022 and into 2023 as the global supply chain recovers and companies opt to run with larger inventories.
US jobless claims little changed last week at still-low level

Reade Pickert, Bloomberg News, (TNS) Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits were little changed last week, suggesting historically low layoffs as the labor market continues to recover. Initial unemployment claims totaled 205,000 in the week ended Dec. 18, unchanged from the prior period, Labor Department data showed Thursday. Economists had...
U.S. weekly jobless claims unchanged; consumer spending rises in November

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held below pre-pandemic levels last week, while consumer spending increased solidly, putting the economy on track for a strong finish to 2021. But price pressures continued to build up, with a measure of underlying inflation recording its...
US Jobless Claims Unchanged at 205,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year. Jobless claims remained at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, rose to just...
US initial jobless claims unchanged as economy shows resilience; inflation ticks up

On Thursday, US Labor Department data had unveiled that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment benefits had clung on to a pre-pandemic level last week, as labor market has reportedly tightened further with consumers spending, the lifeblood of US economy accountable for roughly a 66.0 per cent of entire US economic activity, rising solidly, illustrating a cerulean comely on labor market as the economy heads to a strong finish to 2021.
Germany December unemployment change -23k vs -15k expected

Prior -34k Unemployment rate 5.2%. The German jobless total falls by another 23,000 to 2.405 million with the unemployment rate ticking lower once again. This just reaffirms further progress in labour market conditions, striving towards pre-pandemic levels still. To cut short, it just continues to hammer home the narrative in recent months that employment conditions in the region are gradually improving.
Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims Decrease to 198,000

In the week ending December 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 198,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 205,000 to 206,000. The 4-week moving average was 199,250, a decrease of 7,250 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since October 25, 1969 when it was 199,250. The previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 206,250 to 206,500.
This Week: Home prices, wholesale stockpiles, jobless claims

S&P issues its latest monthly CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index Tuesday. The Commerce Department reports its November snapshot of U.S. wholesale inventories Wednesday. The Labor Department delivers its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits Thursday.
A reasonable plea on jobless claims

The final chapter of 2021 is beginning to feel like the end of the previous year. After the COVID Christmas of 2020, cases once again are on the rise, this time from the omicron variant that has become prevalent. Some of the data points to milder cases associated with this strain, but the final toll on patients and providers remains to be seen.
