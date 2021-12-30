ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Purple’s Lockdown Was a ‘Dress Rehearsal for Retirement’

By Martin Kielty
 5 days ago
Roger Glover describes Deep Purple's coronavirus lockdown experience as a trial run at retirement, but says they aren’t ready to end things yet. They recently released the covers album Turning to Crime, which was a way of keeping busy while Deep Purple couldn’t tour or record together in the same studio....

