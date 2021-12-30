ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David Moyes is proud of West Ham’s progress

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Moyes has revealed his pride at the turnaround at West Ham as...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Newcastle target January move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier

What the papers sayNewcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Crystal Palace vs West Ham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

West Ham United travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday evening to take on Crystal Palace as they attempt to strengthen their case for a top four spot.The Hammers have enjoyed a fine first half of the season as sit just outside the qualification places for next season’s Champions League at present, though injury problems in defence could cause them issues in the long-term.Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are ensconced solidly in mid-table as they transition out of the Roy Hodgson era, though the Frenchman is set to be absent once again as he continues to isolate with Covid-19.Here is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Moyes
The Independent

Michail Antonio delighted ‘jewel’ Manuel Lanzini is sparkling again at West Ham

Michail Antonio hailed the ability of West Ham teammate Manuel Lanzini after their 3-2 win over Crystal Palace and declared the jewel is back.First-half goals from the pair earned the Hammers a hard-fought Premier League victory over their fellow Londoners on Saturday night.Antonio opened the scoring in the 22nd minute at Selhurst Park before Lanzini hit a superb second, showing quick feet to dribble past Joachim Andersen and then rifling into the roof of the net. He later added a second with a penalty.It made it five goals for the former Argentina international this season, which is his best tally since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Stadium#Hammers#Drop Zone
The Independent

Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal and Manchester City will compete in the Premier League on Saturday but both sides will be without some players who are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.There has been discussions around how the tournament is spoken about after players were asked if they would prefer to stay at their clubs rather than go and play internationally. Among the stars involved in the tournament are City and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Arsenal and Ghana’s Thomas Partey.Former Arsenal player Ian Wright has said the talk is “disrespectful”, saying on Instagram: “Is there ever a tournament more disrespected than the Africa Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings

Chelsea – Liverpool player ratings were so much fun to dish out as plenty of superstars shone at Stamford Bridge in a classic Premier League encounter. After Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored early to put Liverpool into a 2-0 lead, against the run of play, Chelsea came flying back before half time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brentford strike late to down Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard returns

A late strike from Mads Roerslev condemned Steven Gerrard to defeat on his return to the touchline at Brentford.Gerrard was back in the Aston Villa dug-out following a Covid lay-off as his side attempted to bounce back from the Boxing Day defeat at Chelsea.They led through an early Danny Ings strike, but Yoane Wissa hit a spectacular equaliser for the Bees before Danish defender Roerslev proved the unlikely hero with his first professional goal to seal a 2-1 victory.The visitors were without their former Brentford frontman Ollie Watkins but Ings made light of his strike partner’s absence when he opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City result: Rodri’s late winner lands crucial blow in title race as Gunners implode

What could have been the start of something new turned into the same-old story: Manchester City beating Arsenal to fortify their title crusade. Rodri’s strike at the death saw to that, leaving the north Londoners crestfallen on the canvas come the final whistle.Mikel Arteta, at home recovering from Covid while his assistant Albert Stuivenberg worked the touchline, will have needed a room with lots of space for pacing. He might have required a new house altogether in the six minutes leading into the hour mark, undoubtedly smashing up things as Arsenal set a fine opening 50 up in smoke. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world, Brighton boss Graham Potter claims

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham PotterSanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton. “He can play in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates from fixture tonight

Manchester United will look to move back to within a point of the top four on Monday night when they host Wolves in the Premier League. The Red Devils are seventh but have two games in hand on most of the teams above them, unbeaten in the top flight since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final match in charge. A routine win over Burnley last time out offered hope that cohesion is improving under Ralf Rangnick, who had previously suggested the team were not as far along in their development as he had hoped.As for Wolves, a resolute defensive showing under Bruno...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy