Kentucky Tornado Survivor Gifted New Car

By Scripps National Desk
 4 days ago
A Kentucky tornado survivor received a generous gift from fellow veterans.

Kentucky National Guard member Chief Billy Burgett was gifted a car donated by a VFW post in the state, WBKO reported.

Learning someone was willing to give him a car to help him get back on his feet touched him emotionally.

“Waking up the morning after the tornado and seeing everything destroyed, um, kind of, you know, made my, a hollow of my heart and sunk, uh, sunk down real deep and, uh, getting a call that someone’s out there willing to give me a car to help me out and get me back on my feet. It, it was just overwhelming,” said Burgett.

The tornado was part of a devastating tornado outbreak across eight states, killing 77 people in Kentucky.

It was the deadliest day of tornadoes during December in U.S. history.

