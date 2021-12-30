Emma Watson Almost Quit ‘Harry Potter’

The British actor, who played Harry Potter's cruel uncle Vernon Dursley, died in 2013 following complications after heart surgery at University Hospital in Coventry, central England. He was 65. "Richard was by my side during two of the most important moments of my career. I was proud to know him,"...
HARRY Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her three children think she is 'embarrassing' in the iconic films. The 33-year-old actress, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the film adaptations of J. K. Rowling's books, said her kids have been hooked to the franchise. The Harry Potter...
THE actor who played spoilt brat Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter films looks completely different now. The boy wizard's spoilt cousin was played by Harry Melling in five of the films. Harry, 32, made his debut in the first Harry Potter movie back in 2001, when he was just...
During filming, Hough had a big crush on the film's star Daniel Radcliffe. "I gave him a love note and a Beanie Baby for Valentine's Day," she recalled to PEOPLE. "I didn't personally give it to him because I was just an extra, but I gave it to his assistant or PA that was working with him."
School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
Emma Watson and Tom Felton both admitted that they’ve ‘always loved each other’ during the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary’ special, and Emma weighs in about whether or not she’s ever been in a romantic relationship with Tom. Despite their Harry Potter characters being at...
The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
Emma Watson has reunited with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint for a TV special celebrating 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first film in the phenomenally successful series. Appearing in Return to Hogwarts alongside a slew of other cast members, the...
The name Tom Riddle was inspired by a real person, and the name Voldemort has a deeper meaning. Voldemort made Harry Potter the "chosen one," but it could have been another Hogwarts student. The names Tom Marvolo Riddle and Voldemort have significant meaning. Names often have deeper meanings in the...
Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.
Harry Potter's Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and more will soon be seen on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts to celebrate the hugely popular movie franchise and look back on its 20-year history on screen. The pre-recorded special, which is set to air at 8pm on New...
Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
JK Rowling’s absence from the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion special has been criticised. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) reunite with other cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.
The reunion that Harry Potter fans have been waiting for has arrived. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter and more stars from the magical movies reunite in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is available to stream Jan. 1, 2022 exclusively on HBO Max.
The 100-minute special follows the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first movie in the whimsical franchise based on J.K. Rowling’s young adult fantasy book series. The retrospective highlights the most memorable scenes from the movies and weaves in interviews with the filmmakers and actors and behind-the-scenes footage.
Emma Watson became a household name with her first-ever film role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. She’s gone on to star in the blockbuster fairy tale Beauty and the Beast, apocalyptic comedy This Is The End and director Sofia Coppola‘s ripped-from-the-headlines yarn, The Bling Ring. But when she’s not promoting a project, the actress largely stays out of the limelight, even leaving the public eye for several years to focus on school at Brown University. Make no mistake, though: Watson was still rolling in the dough.
There are many tributes to Harry Potter stars who died over the years in HBO Max's Return to Hogwarts reunion special, but none packs more of an emotional wallop than Tom Felton talking about his on-screen mother, Helen McCrory. McCrory, who played Draco Malfoy's mom Narcissa, died in April at...
