Emma Watson Almost Quit 'Harry Potter'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” reunion special, Emma Watson revealed that she almost quit the “Harry Potter” movies. She spoke...

Remembering the Harry Potter Actors We've Lost Through the Years

The British actor, who played Harry Potter's cruel uncle Vernon Dursley, died in 2013 following complications after heart surgery at University Hospital in Coventry, central England. He was 65. "Richard was by my side during two of the most important moments of my career. I was proud to know him,"...
imdb.com

See First Pic of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson Together for Harry Potter Reunion

School is back in session! In the first picture of the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are seated in one of Hogwart's hallowed halls where they filmed many scenes for the magical franchise. Of course, some time has passed and the trio looks much older than they did in the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Daniel has a beard, Emma's wild curls are now a trim pixy cut and Rupert has a more mature look. And though they're the only ones shown in this new image, fans will get a glimpse of the rest of the cast. We already got a sneak peek at a modern-day Robbie Coltrane...
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter star is “really sad” this scene didn’t make it into the Half-Blood Prince

The Harry Potter movies are some of the best films based on books to hit the big screen, but they aren’t perfect. Evanna Lynch, who plays the character Luna Lovegood in the fantasy movies, has shared which scene from JK Rowling’s bestselling books she is “sad” never made it into the final cut of the sixth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
CinemaBlend

I Don't Know What Magic Harry Potter's Tom Felton Worked To Meet Prince William And Kate, But The Pic Is Great

Tom Felton’s Instagram account has become one of the best places for celebrity sightings these days. When he’s not sharing fun reunion moments with his Harry Potter castmates, he’s giving us a glimpse of the other high-profile people he’s rubbed elbows with. Most recently, that’s included none other than members of the British Royal Family – more specifically William and Kate, who he joined up with for a good cause.
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter stars pay emotional tribute to Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory and more

Harry Potter's Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and more will soon be seen on Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts to celebrate the hugely popular movie franchise and look back on its 20-year history on screen. The pre-recorded special, which is set to air at 8pm on New...
goodhousekeeping.com

Harry Potter's Tom Felton says he doesn't really get recognised

Tom Felton, best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, has revealed that he doesn't get recognised for the iconic character when he's out and about. Speaking to in an interview taking place on Hampstead Heath, Felton dismissed the interviewer's concerns about the location being too public as "he rarely gets recognised in public these days".
NME

JK Rowling’s absence in ‘Harry Potter: Return To Hogwarts’ has been criticised

JK Rowling’s absence from the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts reunion special has been criticised. Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) reunite with other cast members to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Watch ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Online

The reunion that Harry Potter fans have been waiting for has arrived. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter and more stars from the magical movies reunite in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which is available to stream Jan. 1, 2022 exclusively on HBO Max. The 100-minute special follows the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first movie in the whimsical franchise based on J.K. Rowling’s young adult fantasy book series. The retrospective highlights the most memorable scenes from the movies and weaves in interviews with the filmmakers and actors and behind-the-scenes footage. How to...
Parade

Talk About Bling Ring! Inside Emma Watson's Bewitching Net Worth And How the Harry Potter Star Earned It

Emma Watson became a household name with her first-ever film role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. She’s gone on to star in the blockbuster fairy tale Beauty and the Beast, apocalyptic comedy This Is The End and director Sofia Coppola‘s ripped-from-the-headlines yarn, The Bling Ring. But when she’s not promoting a project, the actress largely stays out of the limelight, even leaving the public eye for several years to focus on school at Brown University. Make no mistake, though: Watson was still rolling in the dough.

