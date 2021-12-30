ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake Recipe Features The Ultimate Crumble

By Helen Lee
Simplemost
Simplemost
 4 days ago

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Food historians believe that the coffee cake originated in Europe during the 17th century as a snack that would complement the bitter hot beverage. But there aren’t any real requirements for a coffee cake, except that it tastes good with your breakfast cup of joe. Some versions are bready, some are braided, some are fruity, some include streusel or nuts, and some are yeast breads while others rise because of baking powder — but generally, they’re sweet, often include spices like cinnamon and come in a single layer. They’re also fairly easy to make.

Now, we’ve found a recipe that’s moist and nutty with a perfect texture that will tempt you any time of day. It was created by Food Wishes blogger Chef John of San Francisco to double or even triple his favorite part of a coffee cake: “the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs.”

His recipe for pecan sour cream coffee cake asks you to make two parts: The crumble includes ingredients like butter, brown sugar, chopped pecans and cinnamon, while the cake has sour cream, baking powder, baking soda, flour, eggs and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvBhH_0dZCjpzn00
Adobe

You’ll put your ingredients together — the crumble components go first. Then, you’ll mix the wet and dry cake ingredients, combine them and spread half the cake batter on the bottom of a prepared 8-inch-by-10-inch baking dish. Chef John recommends tapping and shaking the pan to make sure the batter settles properly. Half of the crumble goes on top and gets gently pressed in, and then you’ll add another layer of batter followed by crumble.

Simply cook everything in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 30-35 minutes until a toothpick or bamboo skewer comes out clean. You’ll have a delicious coffee cake that’s both tasty and impressive-looking for guests.

Find the full ingredients list and method at Allrecipes, complete with a video showing you the steps.

If you’re looking for something a little different, King Arthur Baking offers a recipe that adds a chocolate filling into its cinnamon-streusel coffee cake. And Britney Breaks Bread has a brown butter coffee cake with cinnamon swirl recipe that incorporates the rich, nutty flavor of butter that’s had the water cooked out of it. You could also go with a Nutella cream cheese pound cake from Allrecipes for your morning meal, or try Alexandra Cooks’s recipe for blueberry buttermilk breakfast cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmR9t_0dZCjpzn00
Adobe

Any of these delicious-sounding cakes would make a great start to your day!

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Cake#Cream Cheese#Sour Cream#Pecans#Food Drink
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What '86' Means At A Restaurant

You're dining out with your peeps, and a harried hostess walks past and mutters in a hushed tone to a passing server, "Turn and burn the campers on 46, we're in the weeds" to which the server replies, "I'm slammed, I need a comp on 32 and the kitchen is buried." You then hear the expo in the open kitchen yell, "Fire two hockey pucks, I've got three burgers all day, two pucks, one bleeding, drop fries, I need that steak on the fly," to which the cook replies, "Copy, 5-out on burgers, steak has wings," and you are thinking you've wandered into an alternate universe. What is this language they are speaking?
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Affects 8,000 Pounds of Product

A new recall on ice cream impacts thousands of pounds of product in the southeastern U.S., so those with a sweet tooth may want to check their freezer. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of certain products from the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Thankfully, in this case, the recall is not because of some sort of contamination, but because of extra ingredients which were not on the label.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Unexpected Ingredient Made the Juiciest Chicken Cutlets I’ve Ever Tried

One of my earliest cooking memories is making chicken cutlets with my mom. We’d arrange bowls of flour, beaten eggs, and bread crumbs like an assembly line, then dip the cutlets into the bowls one by one, trying to keep the ingredients from caking on our fingers — a tricky feat! To me, this always seemed like the only way to make chicken cutlets, but I recently discovered a way to make this go-to weeknight meal even more tender and delicious: Substituting ranch salad dressing for flour and eggs!
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
FOOD SAFETY
Simplemost

Simplemost

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
968K+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy