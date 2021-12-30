ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Ballet Dancer Joshua Thew Releases Delicate and Jazzy “Lose Myself”

By Pete Mason
NYS Music
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Thew, a London-born, Brooklyn-based singer, songwriter and former member of the New York City Ballet, has released a new single, “Lose Myself,” accompanied by a cinematic music video directed by Jake Kolton. Thew’s soulful vocals are front and center on “Lose Myself,” demonstrating his first passion...

nysmusic.com

