Some patchy fog possible in the morning. Lows low 40s to low 50s. Not as cold tomorrow! Highs climb into the upper 60s to near 70. Warmer Thursday, but a big chill down in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s before noon. A cold front will move through with a band of rain and winds shifting NW 15-20 mph. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s by late afternoon. A light freeze is possible Friday morning with lows near 30 to the low 30s on he Northshore. Wind chills will be in the 20s on the Northshore. Lows on the South Shore will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunny and chilly during the day Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. High pressure moves off to the East over the weekend, and we pick up an onshore flow and warm up. Rain chances begin to go up too. Another cold front Monday morning!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 53 MINUTES AGO