Pet of the week

 5 days ago
Tedashi is available for adoption at Robeson County Humane Society. The dog is described as a 2-year-old Rottweiler mix who is neutered, heartworm negative and up-to-date on all vaccinations. Tedashi has been at the Humane Society since Sept. 29, 2020. Tedashi’s adoption fee is $200. For more information, call 910-738-8282 or send an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com for an adoption application or to schedule a visit to the Humane Society at 3180 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton. The Humane Society will be close to the public until Jan. 4 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

