St Paul (KROC AM News) - An unusual murder case in St Paul. A man called 911 on Dec 20th to report he had just been assaulted. The St. Paul Police Dept. says officers and medics responded to the man’s apartment but he was not taken to the hospital. Police are now reporting firefighters who went to check on the man found him dead - seven days later.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO