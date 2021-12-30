ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 2021 Recap: Rock Hall Inductions, David Lee Roth Retires

By Bryan Rolli
 5 days ago
Live music was nearly back up and running at pre-pandemic levels by October 2021 — but with this relative return to normalcy came a new host of growing pains and dangers. Kiss resumed their End of the Road farewell tour in August, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them off the road....

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show 2021 In Review

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth earned a top 21 story from September 2021 when he announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas to launch a new series of residency dates. The shows will once again be taking place at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues in Las Vegas and Roth will be kicking things off with a New Year's Eve performance.
Wolfgang Van Halen Doubts He Nor Uncle Alex Will Jam In Vegas With David Lee Roth

Wolfgang Van Halen says he won't be sitting in during David Lee Roth's final upcoming Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues. During a chat with Spin, the Mammoth WVH leader and son of the late, Eddie Van Halen was pressed about making a cameo during the dates and responded, “I don’t think so. . .” When pressed that Roth had mentioned an appearance possibly happening, Wolfgang laughed and said, “Yeah, I know. I don’t know about that (laughs).”
Don't Expect Alex Van Halen To Join David Lee Roth's Retirement Party

Alex Van Halen will probably not join his longtime bandmate onstage in Las Vegas this winter for what David Lee Roth says will be his final run of concerts. Diamond Dave has suggested recently that he and his longtime Van Halen drummer Alex speak regularly and "laugh like pirates" when they do, but Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang doesn't think that friendship will amount to a reunion between the pair.
David Lee Roth Cancels Entire Farewell Residency

David Lee Roth has officially canceled all of his scheduled farewell performances at the House of Blues Las Vegas. A representative for the venue reportedly confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Review Journal. The House of Blues concert calendar lists all of the performances as canceled. The former Van...
David Lee Roth Cancels New Year’s Shows in Las Vegas

David Lee Roth's first two shows of his Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day have been canceled. One of the musician's in Roth's backing band has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the shows in the residency, on Jan. 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22, seem to still be on. You can grab tickets here.
David Lee Roth cancels remaining Las Vegas show dates amid coronavirus concerns: 'It's not about me anymore'

David Lee Roth has canceled the remaining shows he was scheduled to play at the House of Blues in Las Vegas amid coronavirus concerns, Fox News Digital has confirmed. The Van Halen frontman, 67, had previously postponed shows scheduled for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and was to play a total of nine shows as he bid farewell to his career as a rock and roll stage performer.
Paul McCartney Inducted Foo Fighters Into Rock Hall 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during the 36th annual event in Cleveland, OH on October 30th, which became a top 21 story from November 2021. The band were recognized as part of the Class of 2021 alongside fellow honorees in...
David Lee Roth Vegas residency called off due to COVID

David Lee Roth's farewell Vegas residency has been cancelled due to COVID-19. The former Van Halen frontman had announced he was retiring following the solo run at the legendary House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay in Sin City, which was due to kick off on New Year's Eve (31.12.21). However,...
