The pop culture website Far Out Magazine has given Van Halen some love for their cover of the Kinks song “Where Have All The Good Times Gone”. As Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen points out in his article, Van Halen played up to six different Kinks songs in their early club days. Their cover of the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me” would be the single that helped break the band in 1978 but it wouldn’t be their last Kinks song to land on a record. The band’s rendition of the Kinks’ “Where Have All The Good Times Gone” would end up being the lead track on Van Halen’s 1982 album Diver Down.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO