ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Year in Rock 2021: Marilyn Manson accused of abuse

By Syndicated Content
q106fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegations of abuse against Marylin Manson dominated rock music news headlines in 2021. In February, Manson’s ex-fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, who had spoken previously about being sexually and physically abused by an unnamed perpetrator, publicly named the shock rocker, born Brian Warner, as her abuser. “[Warner] started...

q106fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Esmé Bianco
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Physical Abuse#Sex Abuse#Warner#Recording Academy#Thehotline Org#Abc Audio
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcamax.com

Frozen singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35. The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame with 1980s sci-fi series before becoming infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame in a 1980s sci-fi series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. Igor Bogdanoff today died of coronavirus, six days after his twin brother Grichka passed away...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
extratv

New Details About Betty White’s Death

Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released. White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jay-Z divides fans after calling Beyoncé an ‘evolution’ of Michael Jackson

Jay-Z has divided fans on social media after the singer recently said Beyoncé was an “evolution” of Michael Jackson. During a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with singer Alicia Keys, the singers were discussing what it felt like to collaborate with their children. In 2019, Keys released a video performing with her son Egypt (who began playing the piano when he was four) at the iHeart Music Awards that year. Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s song “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” was released as a bonus track on Jay-Z’s 2017 album 4:44. She was five years old at...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy