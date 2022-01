Here we are again — another year that somehow felt both five seconds and twelve eons long has come to a close. For me, a big highlight was definitely getting to see movies in theaters again (post-vaccination and with a mask on, of course). My first venture back was for “A Quiet Place Part II,” and soon after that I got to live my high school theater kid dream by seeing “In the Heights” on the big screen. For a bit, things seemed safe enough in New York for me to take the subway to my favorite cinemas further out in the city. I saw “Happy Together,” my first ever Wong Kar Wai film(!), at the IFC Center. BAM opened its doors to me — and my fellow A24 sycophants — for David Lowery’s booming summer epic “The Green Knight.” I caught Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film when it screened for a week on the Upper West Side. I even saw “Old” in an empty multiplex in Tempeh, Arizona.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO