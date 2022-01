AUGUSTA, GA— Devonia Inman—23 years later—has been released from prison and a life sentence after he was found to be not involved in the infamous 1998 Taco Bell Murder. Devonia had been serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for charges of murder and armed robbery after the manager at a Taco Bell in Adel, Georgia, was shot and killed in the parking lot. The attacker proceeded to rob the store and drive away in the deceased manager’s vehicle.

DAVIS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO