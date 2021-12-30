KENNARD: It’s time to explore the Lumber River

David Kennard

I watched in horror as my teenage son struggled to escape his kayak in the fast moving water. He got sideways going around a bridge piling, and the powerful current folded the wood framed boat in half.

The boat that we spent several weeks building together in the garage was lost in a matter of minutes. For the first few seconds, he worked to free his craft, but it quickly became obvious that if he didn’t get out, the river would swallow both him and his boat together.

Sam pushed free of the cockpit and swam to safety just as I landed my own kayak and ran along the muddy riverbank to help.

Together we saw the brightly painted boat sink deeper against the bridge standard until it became only a red blur under the torrent of the dark water.

We put that frightening moment in the past and quickly vowed to build a new kayak, but school, work and life got in the way and a new boat never got started.

A few years back I decided to retire my surviving kayak, but when we discovered the inventory of navigable waterways nearby, we soon made plans to build two more boats.

Sam left for college in 2020; and so the task fell to me to carry out the project we once planned to build together.

You may have seen the story last week about the last parcel of land acquired by Robeson County as part of the Lumber River State Park. That action is a landmark move that will be celebrated by anyone visiting the river between the Chalk Banks Acces and the Princess Ann Access.

The acquisition of the final eight acres of the park provides access at the Wire Pasture site near Maxton — right in the middle of the most popular section of the river. Prior to the move, paddlers were forced to float past the site without stopping.

Soon visitors will be able to put in or take out of the Wire Pasture site, which affords many more opportunities for anyone who loves kayaking, canoeing and fishing.

Some history

“On April 15, 1996, North Carolina Governor James Hunt asked the Secretary of the Interior, Bruce Babbitt, to designate a segment of the Lumber River as a state-managed national wild and scenic river … of the national Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. On Sept. 28, 1998, following the recommendations of the National Park Service, the Secretary added 81 miles of the Lumber River to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System,” according to the National Park Service.

Information provided by the National Park Service states that the Lumber River’s headwaters are “known as Drowning Creek; the waterway known as the Lumber River extends from the Scotland County-Hoke County border 115 miles downstream to the North Carolina-South Carolina border.”

Once the river crosses into South Carolina, it flows into the Little Pee Dee River, “which eventually flows into the Great Pee Dee River and on into Winyah Bay and the Atlantic Ocean,” the National Park Service states.

After the recent story, I felt inspired to jump in a boat and see where it takes me.

I look forward to putting it in sometime in the next few weeks. And I look forward to getting back on the water with my youngest son soon.

If you love paddling as much as I do, I’m sure we’ll cross paths sometime on this wonderful river.