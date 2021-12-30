ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

KENNARD: It’s time to explore the Lumber River

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrZQc_0dZCTIWI00
David Kennard

I watched in horror as my teenage son struggled to escape his kayak in the fast moving water. He got sideways going around a bridge piling, and the powerful current folded the wood framed boat in half.

The boat that we spent several weeks building together in the garage was lost in a matter of minutes. For the first few seconds, he worked to free his craft, but it quickly became obvious that if he didn’t get out, the river would swallow both him and his boat together.

Sam pushed free of the cockpit and swam to safety just as I landed my own kayak and ran along the muddy riverbank to help.

Together we saw the brightly painted boat sink deeper against the bridge standard until it became only a red blur under the torrent of the dark water.

We put that frightening moment in the past and quickly vowed to build a new kayak, but school, work and life got in the way and a new boat never got started.

A few years back I decided to retire my surviving kayak, but when we discovered the inventory of navigable waterways nearby, we soon made plans to build two more boats.

Sam left for college in 2020; and so the task fell to me to carry out the project we once planned to build together.

You may have seen the story last week about the last parcel of land acquired by Robeson County as part of the Lumber River State Park. That action is a landmark move that will be celebrated by anyone visiting the river between the Chalk Banks Acces and the Princess Ann Access.

The acquisition of the final eight acres of the park provides access at the Wire Pasture site near Maxton — right in the middle of the most popular section of the river. Prior to the move, paddlers were forced to float past the site without stopping.

Soon visitors will be able to put in or take out of the Wire Pasture site, which affords many more opportunities for anyone who loves kayaking, canoeing and fishing.

Some history

“On April 15, 1996, North Carolina Governor James Hunt asked the Secretary of the Interior, Bruce Babbitt, to designate a segment of the Lumber River as a state-managed national wild and scenic river … of the national Wild and Scenic Rivers Act. On Sept. 28, 1998, following the recommendations of the National Park Service, the Secretary added 81 miles of the Lumber River to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System,” according to the National Park Service.

Information provided by the National Park Service states that the Lumber River’s headwaters are “known as Drowning Creek; the waterway known as the Lumber River extends from the Scotland County-Hoke County border 115 miles downstream to the North Carolina-South Carolina border.”

Once the river crosses into South Carolina, it flows into the Little Pee Dee River, “which eventually flows into the Great Pee Dee River and on into Winyah Bay and the Atlantic Ocean,” the National Park Service states.

After the recent story, I felt inspired to jump in a boat and see where it takes me.

I look forward to putting it in sometime in the next few weeks. And I look forward to getting back on the water with my youngest son soon.

If you love paddling as much as I do, I’m sure we’ll cross paths sometime on this wonderful river.

Comments / 0

Related
Rob Adams

5 Most Beautiful Places for a Long Weekend in North Carolina

If you are looking to spend a nice long weekend in North Carolina, we have put together a list of 5 amazing places to choose from. Here are our top picks:. Are you searching for a small and charming place? Then know that Brevard offers the best of both. It is located about 35 miles southwest of Asheville and sits in Transylvania County, known as the "Land of Waterfalls".
Rob Adams

6 Underrated Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

There is so much more than Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. In fact, this state is considered one of the most beautiful states in the US. To prove it, here is a list of 6 amazing places ideal for a weekend getaway or a long vacation.
thatoregonlife.com

Explore The McKenzie River Trail: Hiking, Biking, Camping & More

Over the years of doing That Oregon Life, I am commonly asked which, if any are my favorite hiking trails in our great state. Growing up in Thurston, a neighborhood in the eastern part of Springfield, Oregon, I spent quite a bit of time, especially in the summer exploring everywhere there is to see up Highway 126, also known as the McKenzie Highway. So to no surprise, while it may be hard to pick my number one favorite place to hike in Oregon (how could you just pick one, right?), the McKenzie River Trail is easily one of my most favorite places to get away from society and offers a little something for everyone, no matter what your skill level.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
carolinasportsman.com

Devin Hayes’ Lumber River mudfish

Devin Hayes of Lumberton, N.C. celebrated New Year’s Eve on the Lumber River by catching this hefty blackfish, a/k/a mudfish. Mudfish are native to both Carolinas, and are among the oldest species of fish on the planet. They are known by numerous different names, and are thought to be the only remaining member of group of fish that lived almost 200 million years ago. Click here for more information on this dinosaur-like fish.
LUMBERTON, NC
Dearborn Press & Guide

Exploring Michigan’s outdoors in 52 hikes

Last New Year’s Eve, before the twinkle lights, champagne and lyrics of “Auld Lang Syne” carried us into 2021, I found myself in the quiet, cloudy woods at Sleepy Hollow State Park in Clinton County. Inspired by the popular 52 Hike Challenge, I crunched down the trail,...
MICHIGAN STATE
ocala-news.com

‘Kayak and Koffee’ event returns this weekend

The first ‘Kayak and Koffee’ event of the new year is being held this weekend. On Saturday, January 8, participants will enjoy scenic kayaking from KP Hole Park to Blue Run Park. The event begins at 8 a.m. and is open to anyone ages 15 and up. After...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Babbitt
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Exploring Holland Park’s hidden potential

If you’ve only driven by Holland Park, the new development at 815 Laurens Road, you’re likely not seeing the full picture. The development sits on 12 acres, a portion of which is a hidden open space. The Laurens Road development is already home to Double Stamp Brewery, Home...
LIFESTYLE
thewgmagazine.com

A Scape to the Springs!

Chassahowitzka: You may never remember the name, but you will definitely remember this unforgettable place. Florida is blessed with many Springs offering fresh, clear water, but Chassahowitzka Springs is one of the most unique Spring Parks in our state. This beautiful park has it all, whether the visitor is searching for adventure, nature, exercise, fun or a family day (or all of the above).
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber River#Kayaks#Atlantic Ocean#The Chalk Banks Acces
103.3 WKFR

You Can Not Touch Michigan’s Largest Natural Freshwater Spring

This may be the most breathtaking body of water in Michigan. Have you ever been there?. Kitch-iti-kipi Spring can be found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Palms Book State Park in Manistique. Kitch-iti-kipi was the Native American's term for "big cold spring" or "mirror of heaven" in the Ojibwe language. These are both very accurate names for the largest natural freshwater spring in Michigan according to ExploringTheNorth.com,
MICHIGAN STATE
pullmanradio.com

Huge Sturgeon Caught By Idaho Fish & Game This Fall In Hells Canyon

Idaho Fish and Game recently caught 3 huge sturgeon in Hells Canyon on the Snake River. Agency biologists catch and release sturgeon every year for tagging and to evaluate the fish. For the past 30 years, the agency has caught over 4,000 sturgeon between Lower Granite Dam and Hells Canyon Dam. During that time less than 10 of those sturgeon were over 10 feet long.
IDAHO STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: A closer look at Glaze's Ford/Smith and New River Gorge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridges are...
ENTERTAINMENT
Good News Network

Beavers Saved From Euthanasia Transform and Replenish Rivers in the Utah Desert

Beavers and their dams can positively impact essentially any environment they’re placed in, even the scorching heat of the Moab Desert in Utah. And that’s what a university researcher has achieved. Looking for solutions to drought and wildfires, a Utah State University student began relocating problem beavers captured...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Scotland
Jersey Shore Online

Surf Club Property Officially Toms River’s

TOMS RIVER – Joey Harrison’s Beach Club is now Toms River’s Beach Club. The Surf Club was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. It has not been repaired since. It’s now an eyesore, and an attractive nuisance. Local residents have been petitioning the township to buy...
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy