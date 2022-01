I’ve been thinking about hobbies a lot lately, and doing things just for the sake of doing them because they bring you joy. I feel like I’ve been adulting hard for so long — just going from one task to the next from the moment my eyes open in the morning until I pass out at night. I’m so used to constantly being in productive mode that relaxing feels foreign to me, and when I try to block off unstructured time to do whatever I want, I get the urge to do laundry or tackle whatever else is next on my seemingly never-ending to-do list.

