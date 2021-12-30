Best Of ‘It Must Be Nice’ 2021

Woodward Skate Camp’s 2021 skate program (designed by Ryan Sheckler) was the best one yet, and the latest season of Camp Woodward is shaping up to be a classic as well. The show, which has played a role in launching the pro careers of Jake Wooten, CJ Collins, and Frankie Spears, launched last week with a few Berrics favorites in starring roles. Nobi Villalobos, Mia Lovell, and Kristion Jordan tell you how they were chosen to be on the show, and how they started skating, in episode 1, above.
When the ball dropped a couple of days ago ushering in the new year, filmer Cole Navin did his own ball drop… when he released his new edit ‘Leap Year.’ Filmed in 2021, Navin’s video features some of the most unique spots in Portland, Oregon and San Francisco (the curvy ledges and curbs look fun as hell!), with excellent skating by Tyree Johnson, Marc O’Malley, Aidan Olmstead, Navin, and Forest Bailey. 2022 is not a leap year, but you might want to leap over to Portland right quick after watching this. Check out the edit, above!
Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
San Diego State forward Keshad Johnson has been named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Week for his performance in SDSU’s win over UNLV. Johnson scored 10 points plus had 11 rebounds and 1 blocked shot.
The PutterBall backyard golf game is a combination of golf and your favorite drinking game. The fun activity is ideal for both avid golfers and those who have never stepped foot on the green in their life.
Travis Hunter, Jackson State's five-star commit, was all the talk during the 2022 Under Armour All-American game
The post Travis Hunter makes impact felt at Under Armour All-American game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game at Camping World Stadium was one more opportunity for Arthur Wilson to pay tribute to his son. Aaron Wilson was supposed to play in this game. The former Ocoee star, who had transferred to District of Columbia-area St. Frances Academy, passed away in April after a year-long battle with cancer. “For me, it means the world because I know how bad Aaron ...
Thanks to my new internet friend, @HOWSYOMOMMA (she’s doing well, thanks for asking), we have a great shot of Wan’Dale Robinson’s 52-yard touchdown reception. Underrated on the play is Rahsaan Lewis’ block to free up more room for Robinson to set up the game-winner. Lewis was...
Comments / 0