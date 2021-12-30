Best Of ‘It Must Be Nice’ 2021

When the ball dropped a couple of days ago ushering in the new year, filmer Cole Navin did his own ball drop… when he released his new edit ‘Leap Year.’ Filmed in 2021, Navin’s video features some of the most unique spots in Portland, Oregon and San Francisco (the curvy ledges and curbs look fun as hell!), with excellent skating by Tyree Johnson, Marc O’Malley, Aidan Olmstead, Navin, and Forest Bailey. 2022 is not a leap year, but you might want to leap over to Portland right quick after watching this. Check out the edit, above!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO