If you would have invested in Ethereum at the beginning of the year 2021, the value would now be up by around 401% as of today going by the coin’s yearly return on investment. Bitcoin did just 62% of the ROI in the last 12 months. Binance Coin was also among the top gainers at 401%, Cardano +656%, and XRP 281%.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO