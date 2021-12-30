ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

By Justin Parrish
 4 days ago

(610 Sports) – After leading his team to a 4-0 record in December, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Mahomes threw for 1,110 yards, and 8 touchdowns during that stretch and helped the Chiefs secure a spot in the playoffs after securing a sixth-straight AFC West Championship.

For Mahomes, this is his fourth time winning the award. He was also honored in September 2018, September 2019, and November 2020.

After a slow start to the season in which the Chiefs started 3-4 and boasted one of the leagues most porous defenses, the team now looks to be firing on all cylinders. They are currently on an 8-game winning streak and the defense looks to have turned the page, must like the offense which has scored 34 points or more in three straight games.

The Chiefs are currently sitting as the #1 seed in the AFC, which would ensure them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, but there is still work to be done. The Chiefs head to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals who sit atop the AFC North before closing out the season against the division rival Denver Broncos.

