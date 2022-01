NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city will ramp up COVID-19 testing when kids return to school next week after the holiday break. The announcement came Tuesday in reaction to rising hospitalizations across the country that include children. Local leaders are banding together, as students prepare to head back to the books after holiday break. Watch: Mayor De Blasio’s Tuesday COVID-19 Briefing Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s working closely with Mayor-elect Eric Adams to ensure a seamless transition, with the safety of children as a top priority. “Schools need to be open, and so we are moving every day to make sure our schools...

