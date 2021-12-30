ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Timberlake shares workout video with ‘swolemate’ Jessica Biel

By Emily Selleck
 4 days ago
Couples who work out together stay together. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel hit the gym for an intense ab workout, with the former *NSYNC singer declaring them “swolemates.”. Timberlake, 40, shared a clip to Instagram on Wednesday, showing the married couple cycling through different exercises, including a series...

