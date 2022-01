Daily Postcard: Romero Cabin framed in snow Saturday northeast of Fuller Lodge. The cabin was first built in the 1910s. It was rebuilt in 1934 by Victor Romero with help from his son-in-law Bences Gonzales. It is one of the last examples of an unmodified homestead cabin on the Pajarito Plateau. This is not the cabin’s original location. In 1985 it was moved from Laboratory property (off Pajarito Road) to be part of the History Museum Campus. It has been restored several times, but the size, shape and style remain the same. Source: lahistory.org. Photo by Ron Roybal.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO