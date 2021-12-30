ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More Snow On The Way!

By Bob Shaw
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow showers will continue through Friday and then break up Friday night. That will leave...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Major winter storm closing in

Back to back systems moving in over the next couple days will make for a major event in the mountains. Forecasters are saying that Mt. Bachelor could receive as much as 4-6 feet of snow over the next 48 hours. Of course, this will mean whiteout conditions on the mountain, along with the threat of avalanche conditions. This will also mean that mountain driving conditions will become hazardous very quickly. Keep a close eye on the road reports before setting out.
KTVZ

More mountain snow is expected into the night

At last report, Mt. Hood Meadows reported 24 new inches, Timberline reported 9 new inches, and Ski bowl reported 8 new inches. Hoodoo, Mt. Bachelor, and Willamette Pass have not reported new totals as of Monday afternoon. We'll keep you updated as the new numbers come in.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ

Two storm warnings have been extended for the region

A winter weather advisory has been extended for the lower elevations until Tuesday at 7 a.m. A winter storm warning has been extended for the east slopes and higher elevations until Tuesday at 3 p.m. Snowfall is expected to continue through the middle of the week. With highs staying in...
ENVIRONMENT
Kyle Smith

Indiana, Look Out For More Snow

snowmanPhoto by Vishnu Prasad (Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in Indiana? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Indiana this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Denver

Another Winter Storm Is Already Heading For Colorado With More Snow For Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row, Colorado will be completely dry on Monday from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains. Then another winter storm will restore snow in the mountains on Tuesday before the snow eventually reaches Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday. Before the storm arrives, temperatures will warm another 5 to 10 degrees on Monday compared to Sunday which was already significantly warmer compared to New Year’s Day. Denver and most of the Front Range will reach at least 40 degrees and many areas in the immediate metro area will climb closer to 50...
COLORADO STATE
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs3duluth.com

Warmup gives way to midweek snow

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday: For some, Monday will be the first time they make it above the zero-degree mark since Friday night. With increasing clouds, overhead temperatures climb into the teens and lower the 20s. Heping to usher in the warmer air is the southwest winds that are blowing between 5-10 MPH.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Baltimore

How To Navigate Icy Roads On Your Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday’s winter storm created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow, but a refreeze of leftover puddles and slush could make Tuesday morning’s commute even more treacherous. The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather. Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going. Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road: Take time to remove all ice and snow from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow and gusty winds on the way

A cold front will sweep through the region, early Tuesday morning. A series of storms will move through the region this week. OVERNIGHT: Scattered snow and gusty winds. Lows into the upper 20's, with winds around 20-40 MPH. TUESDAY: A chance of snow with gusty winds. Highs into the lower...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Brighter weather on the way, then more than one chance for rain/snow!

A coastal storm continues moving away from Southern New England, in its wake cloud cover has been eroding from west to east. Under a mainly clear sky, temperatures bottom out in the teens tonight. If that’s not cold enough, the wind will remain up making it feel even chillier! Through the night and into early Tuesday morning, the wind chill likely dips at times into the single digits.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Brighter weather on the way, then more than one chance for rain/snow!

A coastal storm continues moving away from Southern New England, in its wake cloud cover has been eroding from west to east. Under a mainly clear sky, temperatures bottom out in the teens tonight. If that’s not cold enough, the wind will remain up making it feel even chillier! Through the night and into early Tuesday morning, the wind chill likely dips at times into the single digits.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy